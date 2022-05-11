Bank Windhoek hosts an inclusive charity-based Relay

Windhoek, May 11 — Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said that sporting activities help mental and physical fitness. She said this during radio interviews in preparation for the Bank Windhoek Relay taking place on Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 May 2022, at the Action Arena in Windhoek’s Olympia suburbs. At the same time, national and international participants can join in the fun from anywhere in the world.

The entry fee per team is N$620, and all proceeds go towards hunger prevention initiatives in Namibia.

A hybrid event facilitated by Farm Windhoek Fitness, the Bank Windhoek Relay is an inclusive four-team racing event where participants run or walk a pre-set distance carrying a baton before passing it on to the next teammate. “It is a charitable initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, and teamwork,” said Moody, adding that this year’s event will form part of the Bank’s 40th Anniversary. She announced that the first 50 teams to enter would receive a free Bank Windhoek 40th Anniversary baseball cap and a pair of running socks.

In compliance with Covid-19 regulations, the Bank Windhoek Relay will be an arrive-and-run, self-timed event using QR codes and the Webscorer Application. “Participants are required to download the Webscorer App on one smartphone and use it to register the team and scan the Relay QR codes at the start, finish, and each leg handover. Once teams have finished the Relay, having scanned all the codes, the App will post the results. Each team member will run or walk five kilometres (km) for a team total of 20km,” said Moody.

There will be cash prizes for the winning teams, a lucky draw and prizes for the best team photos on social media with #Runwithus.

Moody said that besides promoting the importance of sports in daily lives, the Bank Windhoek Relay is also a team-building exercise. “We are encouraging all companies, schools, private teams, friends and families to partake in this fun-filled event, stocked with stalls selling food and drink,” she said.

For more information, participants can send an email to farmwhkfitnessevents@gmail.com or visit the Bank Windhoek Facebook page. The Bank Windhoek Relay Prize Giving Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, in Windhoek.