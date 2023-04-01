NIEC 2023: Namibia solidifies position as regional energy hub with S&P Global’s support

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 1 — Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) has gained a strategic knowledge partner as S&P Global joins the 2023 edition. The global market intelligence firm will provide insights and analytics to advance the dialogue around Namibia’s energy sector during the event. S&P Global will lead panel discussions and high-level workshop sessions, making a strong case for investing in Namibia.

The Namibian energy market has witnessed several major developments recently, including two major oil and gas discoveries made by global energy majors Shell, TotalEnergies, and Qatar Energy. The discoveries contributed the highest value of global finds in 2022. Additionally, industry-advancing agreements have kicked off the development of large-scale green hydrogen projects. Green hydrogen projects such as HYPHEN Hydrogen Energy’s $9.4 billion development have further consolidated the country’s position as a regional energy hub.

This success has continued in 2023, with Shell announcing a third major discovery at the Jonker-1X well and new majors such as Chevron entering the market. The renewable sector has also seen progress, with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. The government is also working towards strengthening both the regulatory and human capital markets, collaborating with regional neighbours including Equatorial Guinea to better position the market for long-term growth.

The NIEC 2023 conference, taking place from 25-27 April 2023 in Windhoek, provides a platform for local and international collaboration in the energy sector, leveraging recent achievements in the market to attract new investment and development. With S&P Global as a strategic knowledge partner, the event is set to become even more instrumental in advancing the dialogue and knowledge sharing. S&P Global will participate in high-level panel discussions including Africa Energy Outlook: Navigating the evolving global landscape and will host strategic industry intelligence sessions such as Masterclass: Namibia/Guyana 2.0.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), a strategic partner of NIEC 2023, states, “Namibia truly embodies a market of the future. The NIEC 2023 conference could not come at a better time for the market, and with S&P Global as a strategic knowledge partner, the event is poised to unlock new opportunities for investors and project developers while consolidating the country’s position as a global energy hub.”

During NIEC 2023, the AEC, serving as the voice of the African energy sector, will take the lead in discussions, facilitating new deals between Namibia and investors. Additionally, Energy Capital & Power, the continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector, will participate and promote its upcoming Namibia-focused publication produced in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia. – Namibia Daily News