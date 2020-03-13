IGAD laud nomination of 35 cabinet ministers in South Sudan

JUBA, March 13 -- The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Friday hailed the appointment of 35 cabinets ministers to serve in South Sudan's unity government. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Thursday named 35 cabinet ministers to be part of the transitional unity government after settling a dispute with the main opposition group. "We congratulate the parties to the peace agreement for the important milestone. It is encouraging step because we want to see the country move forward with business of governing the country," said Ambassador Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan. Under the 2018 revitalized peace deal signed by Kiir and opposition leaders in Ethiopia, the government will take 20 out of 35 ministerial positions. Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) will get nine positions and the rest will be shared among other fringe political parties. "There are numerous tasks ahead of this government including ending the plight of the refugees and internally displaced people and developing the country's economy," Wais said in a statement. The envoy called for the international community, the UN and Troika countries to continue supporting the rebuilding of South Sudan. South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013, after President Kiir sacked his deputy Machar, who later founded the SPLM-IO, leading to fights between soldiers loyal to their respective leaders. After years of civil war, the world's youngest republic formed a transitional unity government on Feb. 22, 2020, when Machar was sworn in as the first vice president. Xinhua