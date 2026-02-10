WMO pledges support to boost Malawi’s climate resilience

Trending Now
Africa

February 10, 2026

LILONGWE, Feb. 10 — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is committed to supporting Malawi in strengthening climate change resilience through technical and institutional assistance aimed at protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods and advancing sustainable development, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said Monday.

Speaking during a meeting with Malawi’s Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes, Saulo said that the country continues to face challenges from extreme weather events and the broader impacts of climate change.

She commended the Malawian government for its efforts to bolster weather and climate resilience amid a growing frequency of climate-related disasters, and underscored the WMO’s readiness to deepen cooperation to help enhance the country’s adaptive capacity.

Wiskes said the government will continue pursuing strategies to strengthen climate resilience, including modernizing meteorological infrastructure, building technical capacity, and improving climate information services for vulnerable communities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

