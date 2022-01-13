Nigerian gov’t ends 7-month suspension of Twitter

ABUJA, Jan. 13 — The Nigerian government on Wednesday ended its suspension of Twitter, seven months after it halted the operation of the California-based microblogging platform in Africa’s most populous country.

The lifting of the ban in Nigeria would take effect from 12 a.m. local time on Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday) after the U.S. company had agreed to meet all the conditions set by the Nigerian government, Kashifu Abdullahi, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency, said in a statement.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria,” said Abdullahi, who also participated in the government’s negotiations with Twitter.

The official noted that Twitter is a platform of choice for many Nigerians to communicate, “therefore, our engagement will help Twitter improve and develop more business models to cover a broader area in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian government suspended the operations of Twitter on June 5, 2021, two days after it accused the social networking company of double standards and supporting secessionists in the west African country.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement at the time that the suspension was indefinite, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

Nigerian and Twitter representatives have been in negotiations since then over a number of key issues including national security and cohesion, Twitter’s registration, the company’s physical presence and representation in Nigeria, as well as a dispute resolution.

On Oct. 1, Buhari said he had directed the ban of Twitter’s operations in the country be lifted, but only if certain conditions outlined by the government were met.

The president said his administration made the decision after Twitter reached out to the government to resolve the impasse. (Xinhua)