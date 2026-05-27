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AfDB forecasts Africa’s economic growth at 4.2 pct in 2026
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AfDB forecasts Africa’s economic growth at 4.2 pct in 2026

May 27, 2026

BRAZZAVILLE, May 27– Africa’s average gross domestic product growth is projected at 4.2 percent in 2026, down from 4.4 percent in 2025, according to the African Economic Outlook 2026 report released by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The report, launched Tuesday in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, during the 61st AfDB Annual Meetings, noted that significant regional disparities in economic growth remain across the continent.

East Africa is expected to lead with growth of 5.9 percent in 2026, followed by West Africa at 4.7 percent. Central Africa is projected to grow by 3.8 percent, supported by oil revenues, while southern Africa is expected to lag behind with growth estimated at 2.1 percent, weighed down by declining mining output and rising energy costs.

The report stressed the need for Africa to accelerate domestic resource mobilization, deepen and integrate national financial systems, develop capital markets, and strengthen its agency in the global financial system.

AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah said African countries should make more effective use of financing from the diaspora and natural capital, while strengthening Africa’s agency in global finance and sovereign risk assessment to ensure financing arrangements better reflect the continent’s realities, priorities and long-term development aspirations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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