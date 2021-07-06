(Special for CAFS) Ethiopian Airlines continues to support fight against COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, July 6 — The Ethiopian Airlines Monday expressed in a statement its continued support to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with its air connectivity within Africa and with the rest of the world.

“We are saving lives through air transport of medical supplies and vaccines,” said the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Tewolde GebreMariam, as the largest pan-African airline continues to lead Africa in passenger and freight traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopian Airlines has become Africa’s top airline in passenger and freight traffic, retaining its leadership position on the continent, said the statement, quoting the African Airlines Associations’ report, in which the airliner is ranked first by passenger and cargo traffic in 2020.

With an average growth of 25 percent over the past seven years, Ethiopian Airlines is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business units. (Xinhua)