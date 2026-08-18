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Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland for first time in recent history
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Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland for first time in recent history

August 18, 2026

OSLO, Aug. 18– Denmark has sent conscript soldiers to Greenland for military exercises and operational duties for the first time in recent history, the Danish Armed Forces said Tuesday.

The first group of conscripts serving under Denmark’s new 11-month military service scheme arrived in Nuuk in early August, the armed forces said in a statement.

The soldiers have been deployed to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, and Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland. They will carry out operational tasks as part of the Arctic Endurance exercise while receiving training in the territory’s unfamiliar terrain and harsh Arctic conditions.

They will also work alongside participants in Greenland’s Arctic Basic Training program, according to the statement.

The conscripts are part of the first group enrolled in Denmark’s extended military service program, which began in February. The new system was introduced under the country’s 2024-2033 defense agreement, allowing conscripts to undertake operational duties after completing basic training.

After the exercise, the soldiers will return to Denmark to continue their military training.

Denmark plans to maintain an increased military presence involving aircraft, ships and troops in and around Greenland throughout 2026. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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