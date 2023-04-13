FlySafair offers more opportunities for tourism in Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Zanzibar

By Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 — South African low-cost airline, FlySafair, has been granted rights by the International Air Services Council to operate three additional services to African countries. These routes to Windhoek, Zanzibar, and Harare aim to help alleviate the shortfall caused by airline closures and reduced flight schedules. The move also provides an additional lifeline for business travellers with interests in these African countries, as well as extra opportunities for the travel and tourism industries in these popular destinations.

FlySafair is already a significant player in domestic air travel, with 60% of the market share. With the granting of these additional routes, FlySafair flights will offer more opportunities for leisure and business travellers in Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania. Namibia’s capital city Windhoek is a prominent African trade partner for South Africa, and the hub of business activity in Namibia. Similarly, Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, is an important destination for business and leisure travellers.

Moreover, FlySafair flights to Zanzibar, a popular tourist destination, will increase the frequency of travel between South Africa and Tanzania. The IASC, responsible for controlling and licensing all domestic and international air services in South Africa, has granted FlySafair permission to operate five additional routes to Mauritius, giving the airline the opportunity to offer daily flights between these two countries.

FlySafair has already increased its market share to 42% at the time of Comair’s demise and plans to grow further as demand for air travel increases. The airline has increased its staff complement and added three aircraft for travel on the new routes. FlySafair aims to have the flights up and running by the end of Q3 in 2023.

In conclusion, FlySafair’s expansion to these African countries provides much-needed relief for the aviation industry, and will undoubtedly boost tourism and business in the respective destinations. The airline’s growth strategy will enable FlySafair to offer more options to travellers, and this expansion could cement FlySafair’s position as a leading low-cost airline in the region. – Namibia Daily News