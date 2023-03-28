Namibia Cracks Down on Illegal Passenger Transport Operators

Trending Now
Transport

March 28, 2023

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, March 28  —  The rise of ride-hailing apps has brought attention to the growing problem of illegal passenger transport operators in Namibia. These unlicensed and unregulated operators pose a serious risk to both passengers and the wider public. Recent incidents have highlighted the dangers of using unregulated taxi and shuttle services, which can leave passengers vulnerable to robbery, assault, and accidents.

This problem is not new to Namibia, as unlicensed operators have been offering rides for cheaper prices than licensed services for many years. However, authorities are taking steps to crack down on illegal taxi and ride-hailing operators. The Namibia Police and Windhoek City Police plan to increase inspections and enforcement actions against unlicensed operators. This includes impounding vehicles found to be operating illegally and imposing fines on drivers who break the law.

The police are also urging members of the public to report any illegal operators and advising passengers to only use licensed transport services. Using unlicensed taxis and ride-hailing services is dangerous and puts passengers and the public at risk.

In conclusion, Namibian authorities must continue to take strong action against illegal passenger transport operators, and the public must be aware of the risks involved in using these unlicensed services. With these efforts, we can work towards a safer and more secure future for all Namibians. – Namibia Daily News

