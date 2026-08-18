Ukrainian president submits nominations for new foreign, defense ministers

KIEV, Aug. 18 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday submitted to parliament his nominations for foreign and defense ministers, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

Zelensky proposed appointing acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and acting Defense Minister Evgeniy Khmara to the posts on a permanent basis, Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Sybiha, 51, previously served as foreign minister from September 2024 to July 2026.

Khmara previously served as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine and headed the agency’s Special Operations Center “A.”

The parliament is expected to vote on the nominations on Wednesday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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