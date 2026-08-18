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UAE air defense systems detect missile threat — defense ministry
Middle East

UAE air defense systems detect missile threat — defense ministry

August 18, 2026

DUBAI, Aug. 18  — Air defense systems of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have detected a missile threat towards the country, the UAE Ministry of Defense said Tuesday, urging citizens to follow warnings and updates issued through official channels.

The ministry said any sounds heard were the result of air defence interceptions, adding that it remained fully prepared to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

The UAE Ministry of Interior also urged residents on Tuesday to immediately seek shelter in the nearest secure building due to the current situation and potential missile threats.

Minutes later, the ministry said the situation was safe. No further details were provided on the nature of the threat. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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