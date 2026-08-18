Hormuz Strait’s opening hinges on U.S. fulfillment of commitments under MoU: Iran’s parliament speaker

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tuesday the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened unless the United States fulfills its commitments under the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), the official news agency IRNA reported.

Qalibaf, during a session of the legislative body, listed some of the conditions under the MoU for the waterway’s reopening as lifting the anti-Iran naval blockade, releasing Iranian frozen assets, removing oil sanctions, and stopping threats and military operations on all fronts.

The United States must implement all the provisions it has committed to under the MoU, otherwise the strait will not be opened, he said.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Monday, to reach a final agreement, but the talks’ fate remains unclear following the escalation between the two countries during the previous month. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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