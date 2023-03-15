Wia Gold reports high-grade gold results from Namibia’s Kokoseb project

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 15 — Wia Gold (WIA) has announced further high-grade gold results from its Kokoseb gold project in Namibia, as part of its wider Damaran project. The latest round of results comes from 22 reverse circulation holes drilled as part of a 77-hole program.

According to the company, the program has delivered significant intercepts, including 14 metres at 1.82 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and seven metres at 4.13 g/t gold. The company has reported a consistent trend of high-grade gold mineralization throughout the drilling program.

Wia Gold has two drill rigs still spinning on the site, and a maiden Kokoseb resource estimate is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

The Kokoseb gold project is located in the central part of Namibia and is part of Wia Gold’s larger Damaran project. The project is located within the Damaran Belt, which is known to host several significant gold deposits.

Wia Gold is committed to advancing its exploration and development programs in Namibia, and the latest high-grade results from Kokoseb are an encouraging sign for the company. Wia Gold’s share price last traded at 4.7 cents on March 14.

The company’s focus on the Damaran project reflects its strategy of acquiring and advancing gold exploration projects in the region. The company believes that Namibia has significant potential for the discovery of large-scale gold deposits, and Wia Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on this potential.

Overall, the latest high-grade results from Kokoseb are a positive development for Wia Gold, and the company remains focused on advancing its exploration and development programs in Namibia. Investors will be closely watching for further updates from the company as it continues to progress its projects in the region. – Namibia Daily News