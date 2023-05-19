Global Movement Fights Against Union Busting and Harassment in Namibia’s Mining Industry

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 19 — A global movement has been launched to put an end to the terrorism faced by Namibian labour lawyer Hewat Beukes and to advocate for the reinstatement of nine union leaders at the Rossing uranium mine. This concerning trend of union busting is not limited to one mine but is also prevalent across various mining sites in Namibia. As the campaign gains momentum, activists are rallying support through a petition that calls for immediate action.

The Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) acquired the Rossing mine in 2019, pledging to uphold labour contracts, laws, and codes in Namibia. However, they have deviated from their commitments, initiating a series of actions that undermine workers’ rights. This includes restricting access to healthcare, attempting to bribe union leaders, and dismissing workers to replace them with outsourced labour. The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) has faced particularly harsh treatment, with the CNNC employing tactics like temporary positions and non-unionized labour to undermine the union’s strength.

The Chinese government’s significant investment in Namibia’s uranium industry has given them control that they are now leveraging to impose labour controls reminiscent of South Africa’s apartheid era. When union leaders voiced their concerns at the Rossing mine, nine branch union leaders were unjustly fired. Since 2020, these leaders have been fighting for their reinstatement, facing tactics aimed at depriving them of their livelihoods and blacklisting them from other employment opportunities.

In addition to the Rossing mine, Beifang Mining Service is also replacing union miners with temporary contract workers. At the Rossing mine alone, 400 miners have been laid off while contract workers are being hired as replacements. This systematic replacement undermines the stability and rights of workers, leaving them vulnerable and at the mercy of exploitative labour practices.

As the situation unfolds, both Namibia’s judicial system and capitalist companies are harassing and intimidating Hewat Beukes, a prominent labour lawyer who has been defending the rights of these miners and other workers across the country. This interference aims to obstruct Beukes from effectively representing unions and advocating for the working people of Namibia, posing a threat to justice and fair labour practices.

Conclusion: The urgent demand to protect Hewat Beukes and the rehiring of the dismissed union leaders at the Rossing mine has gained international attention. The global campaign stands united with the hashtags #HandsOffHewatBeukes, #StopUnionBusting, #RehireRossingMine, and #EndOutsourcing. By signing the petition, individuals express their solidarity and commitment to fighting against the oppressive tactics employed by the CNNC and other entities involved in union busting. It is crucial to stand together to ensure justice and the protection of workers’ rights in Namibia and beyond. – Namibia Daily News