Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Poverty and Hunger Rampant Among Namibia’s Marginalized Communities
Poverty and Hunger Rampant Among Namibia’s Marginalized Communities
Community

Poverty and Hunger Rampant Among Namibia’s Marginalized Communities

March 15, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 15  —  The economic situation of indigenous minorities in Namibia, including the San, Ovatue, and Ovatjimba communities, is still below the national average, with unemployment rates of 77% and poverty rates of 68%, according to the Deputy Minister for Marginalised People’s Affairs under the Office of the Vice President, Royal Ui/o/oo. During a parliamentary session last week, Ui/o/oo reported that 77% of minority communities are living in poverty, including widespread hunger among children. In addition, there have been reports of malnutrition leading to death among children in these communities.

However, due to a lack of funds, the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare cannot convert the Marginalised Communities Special Feeding Programme into a monthly cash transfer, as required by a directive from the Presidency through the Second Harambee Prosperity Plan. During his budget contribution, Ui/o/oo complained about the underfunding of the feeding program, with the current deficit to meet the annual feeding target standing at N$158 million.

Ui/o/oo said the Department of Marginalised Communities cannot deliver on its mandate of looking after the interests of indigenous minorities due to budgetary deficits. Though he commended finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi for recognizing the plight of indigenous minorities in the 2023/24 budget, Ui/o/oo said it is not enough to address the challenges.

The gender ministry, through the Department of Marginalised Communities, is mandated to promote the integration of minorities through targeted programs, including human rights advocacy, education, agricultural projects, and other livelihood projects. However, Ui/o/oo revealed that his department needs over N$5 million for its education support program and N$20 million to purchase at least two farms in the wake of marginalised people being evicted from commercial farms.

Ui/o/oo expressed hope that the government will drastically reduce the poverty and unemployment rates in these communities, which are recognized as marginalised communities in Namibia. He also urged the government to give special attention to students who are instrumental players in closing the skill gap. The San in Namibia number between 27,000 and 34,000, and the government should address the challenges they face to provide better living conditions for the marginalized communities.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Capricorn Group reaches out to orphans.

October 26, 2020

THE OKAPI GANG CONTINUES TO TERRORISE AND SCARE...

February 6, 2023

Waiter uses monthly tips to feed the poor

May 19, 2022

Lwanyanda evictees still stranded

October 25, 2022

Help needed to find missing man

May 6, 2022

Empowering women initiative helps rural women in Namibia...

October 17, 2022

Chinese embassy boosts community gardening project in Namibia

September 19, 2021

Family members of late war veterans are living...

November 16, 2021

Rural folk face documentation challenge

November 8, 2022

Prompt action by Nust security stops cellphone thief

May 31, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by