Poverty and Hunger Rampant Among Namibia’s Marginalized Communities

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 15 — The economic situation of indigenous minorities in Namibia, including the San, Ovatue, and Ovatjimba communities, is still below the national average, with unemployment rates of 77% and poverty rates of 68%, according to the Deputy Minister for Marginalised People’s Affairs under the Office of the Vice President, Royal Ui/o/oo. During a parliamentary session last week, Ui/o/oo reported that 77% of minority communities are living in poverty, including widespread hunger among children. In addition, there have been reports of malnutrition leading to death among children in these communities.

However, due to a lack of funds, the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare cannot convert the Marginalised Communities Special Feeding Programme into a monthly cash transfer, as required by a directive from the Presidency through the Second Harambee Prosperity Plan. During his budget contribution, Ui/o/oo complained about the underfunding of the feeding program, with the current deficit to meet the annual feeding target standing at N$158 million.

Ui/o/oo said the Department of Marginalised Communities cannot deliver on its mandate of looking after the interests of indigenous minorities due to budgetary deficits. Though he commended finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi for recognizing the plight of indigenous minorities in the 2023/24 budget, Ui/o/oo said it is not enough to address the challenges.

The gender ministry, through the Department of Marginalised Communities, is mandated to promote the integration of minorities through targeted programs, including human rights advocacy, education, agricultural projects, and other livelihood projects. However, Ui/o/oo revealed that his department needs over N$5 million for its education support program and N$20 million to purchase at least two farms in the wake of marginalised people being evicted from commercial farms.

Ui/o/oo expressed hope that the government will drastically reduce the poverty and unemployment rates in these communities, which are recognized as marginalised communities in Namibia. He also urged the government to give special attention to students who are instrumental players in closing the skill gap. The San in Namibia number between 27,000 and 34,000, and the government should address the challenges they face to provide better living conditions for the marginalized communities. – Namibia Daily News