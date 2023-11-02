Twin Hills Gold Project Gets Boost from Positive Infill Drill Results

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 2 — Namibian gold exploration company, Osino Resources Corp., has unveiled promising results from its recent infill drill program conducted at the Twin Hills gold project in Namibia. The program was executed with the primary objective of confirming and enhancing the current mineral resource estimate (MRE) and involved drilling 110 reverse circulation (RC) holes spaced closely at 12.5 meters by 12.5 meters.

Initial assay results have exceeded expectations, revealing notable grade intercepts, including a remarkable 61 meters at 3.21 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 62 meters at 1.50 g/t gold, and 67 meters at 1.46 g/t gold. These findings hold particular significance due to the tight spacing of the drill holes, suggesting that the Twin Hills deposit exhibits a greater continuity and higher grade than previously modelled.

While Osino is still awaiting assay results for the remaining 50 drill holes out of the 110, the company anticipates having the complete dataset within the next three weeks. Upon receipt of the remaining results, Osino will assess the impact of the drilling on the mineral resource estimate.

Concurrently with the infill drilling program, Osino has initiated a fresh drilling campaign at the Clouds and Twin Hills Central pits, aiming to upgrade the resource classification from indicated to measured for the initial two years of mining. This drilling endeavour is anticipated to conclude before the end of the current year.

The favourable outcomes of the infill drill program and the commencement of the new drilling initiative at Clouds and Twin Hills Central underscore Osino’s dedication to reducing the project’s risk profile and advancing it closer to the production phase. The company remains on course to achieve its primary objective of confirming and enhancing the forthcoming MRE iteration, a pivotal step in securing funding for the project.

Overall, the results from the infill drill program at Twin Hills paint a positive picture, suggesting increased continuity and higher grades in the deposit. This is a significant development for Osino as it contributes to lowering project risks and propels it closer to production realization.