WHO urges African countries to expand access to palliative care

GABORONE, Sept. 23– The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on African countries to prioritize the integration of palliative care into national health systems, making it universally available, accessible, and affordable for all people on the continent.

Fabian Ndenzako, WHO representative to Botswana and the Southern African Development Community, made the remarks at the Fifth African Ministers of Health Session on Palliative Care, held as part of the eighth International African Palliative Care and Allied Services Conference from Tuesday to Friday in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

Ndenzako emphasized that Africa continues to bear the highest burden of life-threatening diseases while facing significant legal and logistical barriers to accessing essential pain-relief medications.

He commended the progress made by many governments in the region. “Many governments have included palliative care in their universal health coverage documents, strategies, and guidelines,” he said, also noting advances in training health professionals and supporting community and home-based care models.

Lawrence Ookeditse, Botswana’s acting minister of health, acknowledged the country’s strides, such as the launching of its National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy.

However, he cited ongoing challenges, including political prioritization, financing, coverage, and commodity availability. Ookeditse reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering both community home-based care and palliative care.

“Together we will advocate for stronger support, a higher level of investment, and better policies that prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable populations,” he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 4