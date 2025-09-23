Somalia repatriates 173 citizens stranded in Libya

Trending Now
International

September 23, 2025

MOGADISHU, Sept. 23  — Some 173 Somali citizens who had been detained in Libya safely returned home on Tuesday in a joint repatriation exercise organized by the Somali government, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the European Union.

The joint exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to assist Somalis stranded abroad and facing severe risks on irregular migration routes.

“Every return is voluntary, informed, and based on the migrant’s decision. This life-saving operation gives them a dignified chance to rebuild hopeful futures in Somalia,” the IOM said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

It said the operation is part of the EU-funded Migrant Protection, Return, and Reintegration Program for Sub-Saharan Africa, implemented by the IOM in partnership with the Somali government.

According to the IOM, without such support, many Somali migrants would remain trapped in extremely unsafe conditions in Libya, often in detention centers where they face insecurity, food shortages, lack of shelter, and inadequate medical care.

On arrival in Mogadishu, the returnees received temporary accommodation, onward transportation, medical and psychosocial support, pocket money, and SIM cards to reconnect with their families, it said.

The IOM also said it provides counseling to ensure returnees can make a free and informed choice about going home and offers tailored reintegration assistance to help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods with dignity.

According to the UN migration agency, irregular migration along the Central Mediterranean route remains one of the most dangerous in the world, exposing migrants to violence, torture, trafficking, and exploitation.

“By offering safe and dignified return, this program reduces the risks of dangerous journeys while also addressing the drivers of migration in Somalia,” it said.

Since August 2022, the program has supported more than 1,083 Somali migrants with voluntary return and over 838 with reintegration assistance across Somalia.

According to the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, more than 1,500 Somali migrants remain stranded in Libya. (Xinhua)

