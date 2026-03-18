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Russia condemns attacks on Iranian leadership
International

Russia condemns attacks on Iranian leadership

March 18, 2026

MOSCOW, March 18– Russia condemns actions aimed at harming or killing members of Iran’s leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Earlier, Israel said that Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij volunteer forces, were killed in an attack in Tehran.

Iranian authorities have confirmed their deaths. “We certainly condemn actions intended to harm health or, even more so, to kill representatives of the leadership of a sovereign and independent Iran, as well as other countries.

We condemn such actions,” Peskov said, answering a question related to the Iranian officials’ deaths. Commenting on Russia’s reported sharing of satellite images of American facilities in the Middle East and drone production technologies with Iran, Peskov said U.S. officials have provided no proof of the claim. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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