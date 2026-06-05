Uganda to host 2031 African Games

KAMPALA, June 5 — Uganda has secured the hosting rights for the 2031 African Games, marking the first time the East African country will stage the continent’s premier multi-sport event.

The announcement was made during an Extraordinary Session of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports, held virtually, according to Bernard Patrick Ogwel, general secretary of Uganda’s National Council of Sports (NCS).

“We are very excited about this development because this means that Uganda will once again have the opportunity to showcase her abilities in hosting an international event,” Ogwel told Xinhua on Friday.

Uganda beat Nigeria in the bidding process to earn the right to host the Games. Kenya is the only other East African nation to have previously staged the event.

Uganda’s bid was spearheaded by State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang and centered on the newly built Hoima City Stadium and the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

“This is very good news that we have won the bid to host the 2031 African Games. I want to thank the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the government for the support that enabled us to put in a strong bid and win the hosting rights,” Ogwang said.

The announcement comes as Uganda, together with Kenya and Tanzania, is preparing to co-host the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the first time the three East African countries will jointly stage Africa’s flagship football tournament.

The African Games, formerly known as the All-Africa Games, are held every four years and are organized by the African Union in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.

The 15th edition of the Games in Uganda is expected to bring together athletes from across the continent to compete in a wide range of disciplines. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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