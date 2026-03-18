WHO urges Ghana to improve water, sanitation in health facilities for maternal, neonatal health

ACCRA, March 18– A World Health Organization (WHO) official has urged Ghana to increase investments to quicken the pace of providing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in health facilities to improve maternal health and neonatal outcomes.

George Atiim, the WHO technical officer for Ghana, made the call Tuesday during the launch of a “Time to Deliver” campaign by WaterAid Ghana, a charity, to advocate for improved WASH services in health facilities.

“WHO estimates that improving water, sanitation, and hygiene services could save up to 1.4 million lives each year,” the official said, adding that most of these lives will be saved through the reduction in maternal and neonatal sepsis-related death, reducing antimicrobial resistance, as well as responding to outbreaks and emergencies.

Despite ongoing efforts, the current progress suggests Ghana would not be able to meet universal access to WASH services in health facilities by 2030, with the poorest and most vulnerable populations, including women and children, affected disproportionately, Atiim said.

“Our actions and investments must ensure equity in access and the delivery of gender-responsive and disability-inclusive and climate change-resilient WASH services that leave no one behind,” he said.

He pledged WHO’s support for the government and the advocacy project by WaterAid Ghana to ensure that finances and investments are directed toward this purpose and strengthen the capacities of the health and allied workforce for improved service delivery and health outcomes.

WaterAid Ghana Country Director Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur said the “Time to Deliver” campaign is a national call to action, and WaterAid Ghana would continue to partner with the Ghanaian government on this journey.

“Ghana has made bold commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals, to universal WASH coverage, and to the health and dignity of every citizen. And we celebrate the progress that has been made,” she said. “But progress is not the same as arrival.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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