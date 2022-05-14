Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS In phone call with Finland’s Niinisto, Putin says applying for NATO membership a “mistake”
In phone call with Finland’s Niinisto, Putin says applying for NATO membership a “mistake”
POLITICS

In phone call with Finland’s Niinisto, Putin says applying for NATO membership a “mistake”

May 14, 2022

MOSCOW/HELSINKI, May 14 — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, held a phone conversation on Saturday and discussed Helsinki’s intention to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
In the call initiated by Helsinki, Niinisto informed Putin of Finland’s decision to seek NATO membership in the next few days, according to a press release by the president’s office of Finland.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said in a statement that “Putin stressed that abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there are no threats to Finland’s security.”
Putin expressed concern that should Helsinki follow through with plans to join NATO, it may have a negative impact on Russia-Finland relations, the statement said.
When discussing the situation in Ukraine, Putin said peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives “were actually suspended by Kyiv that does not show interest in a serious and constructive dialogue.”  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lt. Col. Damiba sworn in as Burkina Faso’s...

February 17, 2022

NATO to hold extraordinary meeting over Ukraine

January 5, 2022

Russia continues to hit Ukraine targets, with Moscow-Kiev...

February 26, 2022

Sanctions only make world economy worse: FM spokesperson

May 6, 2022

EU to ban Russian flights over Europe over...

February 28, 2022

EU says to impose sanctions against Russia’s recognition...

February 22, 2022

Russia creates working groups to probe U.S.-controlled biolabs...

April 1, 2022

Russia vows retaliation against latest U.S. sanctions

April 8, 2022

Putin authorizes “special military operation” in Donbass region

February 24, 2022

Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine

May 6, 2022