Whistleblower should be given greater support, protection: South African president

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 30 — As seven suspects appeared in court on Monday for allegedly assassinating a senior official at Gauteng health department, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said whistleblowers must be afforded more protection.

“While numerous systems are in place to enable whistleblowers to report anonymously, we need to tighten up existing systems and provide greater support to those who publicly come forward with information,” he wrote in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter.

Ramaphosa was referring to the killing of senior Gauteng Health Department finance official Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was killed outside her South of Johannesburg home after dropping her child at a school last Monday. She was a witness in an investigation into alleged fraud relating to a 300 million rand (20 million US dollars) tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

With more whistleblowers coming forward to give information in corruption scandals, Ramaphosa said systems currently in place must be reviewed to maximize their safety.

“As a society, we need to identify where existing laws and policies are inadequate in protecting the livelihoods, reputations and safety of whistleblowers and work together to address these,” he said.

Ramaphosa said those who have been nabbed for killing whistleblowers must face the music.

“We want to send a strong message that we will not be intimidated. Those behind the killing of witnesses and whistleblowers will be arrested and face the might of the law, as will all who are found guilty of the very corruption these assassins are trying to cover up,” he added. (Xinhua)