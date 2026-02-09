3 teenagers abducted by Islamist militants in northern Mozambique

MAPUTO, Feb. 9 — Three teenagers were abducted last Thursday during an attack by Islamist militants in the Mocimboa da Praia district of Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado Province, local media reported Monday.

According to local sources, the assailants entered Mumo village and kidnapped two girls aged 12 and 13, along with a 14-year-old boy. The whereabouts of the children remain unknown.

Local authorities have been informed of the incident, and search operations are underway in surrounding communities.

Mocimboa da Praia District Administrator Sergio Cipriano visited the affected village to provide support to the families.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has expressed concern over a rise in the abduction of minors by armed groups in Cabo Delgado, calling for strengthened measures to protect children and prevent their recruitment by extremist groups. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

