Sudan accuses Ethiopia of hosting launch platforms for drone attacks on its territory

KHARTOUM, Oct. 29– Sudan on Wednesday accused Ethiopia of providing platforms on its territory for launching drones that recently targeted Sudan, warning of risks to regional security and stability.

At a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid called the alleged launches “a dangerous development that could undermine security and stability in the region.”

Khalid said Sudan reserved the right to defend its security by all legitimate means.

Ethiopia has yet to comment on the allegations.

Over the past three days, drones believed to be linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have targeted electricity stations in multiple Sudanese states.

The developments come as the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which began in April 2023, continues, with drone attacks increasingly targeting vital infrastructure and densely populated areas. Media reports in February suggested Ethiopia had hosted an RSF training camp near the border, claims Addis Ababa has not confirmed. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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