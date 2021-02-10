Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.65 mln: Africa CDC.

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 10 -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Africa n continent reached 3,682,097 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. According to its COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic across the continent stood at 95,589 as of Tuesday evening, and a total of 3,211,491 people infected with the coronavirus have recovered. The southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of the number of positive cases, followed by the northern Africa region, the Africa n Union Commission's healthcare agency disclosed. South Africa is the hardest-hit country with nearly 1.5 million infections and more than 46,000 deaths so far. Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are also among the heavily affected countries in Africa , it added. Xinhua