Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Uganda to host over 2,000 Afghan refugees: official
Uganda to host over 2,000 Afghan refugees: official
AfricaNational

Uganda to host over 2,000 Afghan refugees: official

written by Derdy August 17, 2021

KAMPALA, Aug. 17 — At least 500 refugees fleeing Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive here Tuesday, a government official said.
Esther Anyakun, minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, told Xinhua by telephone that more refugees are expected into the east African country.
“Most likely a total of 2,000 but tonight 500 are coming,” she said without disclosing details.
Hundreds of Afghans are fleeing the country after the Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul, Afghanistan, and took control of the presidential palace Sunday.
This will not be the first time Uganda is hosting refugees from outside Africa. According to the UN Refugee Agency, Uganda received 7,000 Polish refugees during World War II.
Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa, more than 1.45 million, mostly from South Sudan, but also from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, according to figures by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigerian troops kill 20 bandits in northwest region:...

August 5, 2018

Russia plans to send more instructors, military products...

October 22, 2018

China’s top legislator meets Zambian president

September 1, 2018

South Sudan eyes African oil producers group membership...

April 5, 2019

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.98 mln: Africa CDC

March 10, 2021

Tanzania plans to improve roads in nature reserves...

August 16, 2017

Tunisia denies links of extremists to Tunis cafe...

May 26, 2019

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.54 mln: Africa CDC.

April 28, 2021

Opposition accuses Zimbabwean government of lacking sincerity in...

March 16, 2018

Rwandan police to investigate protests at Congo refugee...

February 25, 2018