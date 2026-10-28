Trending Now
Home International Russian nuclear-powered submarine launches Bulava missile from Sea of Okhotsk
Russian nuclear-powered submarine launches Bulava missile from Sea of Okhotsk
International

Russian nuclear-powered submarine launches Bulava missile from Sea of Okhotsk

October 28, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 28– Russia’s nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov launched a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sea of Okhotsk toward the Chizha test range in the Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

The launch was carried out by the submarine’s Pacific Fleet crew as part of scheduled combat training, the ministry said in a statement. The missile was launched from a submerged position in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Monitoring data showed that its warheads had reached the designated area of the test range at the scheduled time, according to the ministry.

The Generalissimus Suvorov is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine equipped with modern missile and torpedo systems, as well as navigation, radio engineering and hydroacoustic equipment, the ministry said.

The Russian navy commissioned the submarine in December 2022. It carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to Russian media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Erdogan says progress made in meeting with Trump

September 26, 2025

Iran to block trade in Gulf, Sea of...

April 15, 2026

Developing nuclear triad remains “absolute priority” for Russia:...

February 23, 2026

Africa CDC urges aggressive action to curb mpox...

May 31, 2025

Class action filed over sexual assault, discrimination within...

October 24, 2025

Pentagon ready to deploy 2nd aircraft carrier to...

February 12, 2026

Devastating floods in South, Southeast Asia expose climate...

December 4, 2025

Voters in Virginia approve measure to redraw congressional...

April 22, 2026

Zambia, Ghana elevate ties to comprehensive economic partnership

February 6, 2026

Armed clash erupted in Pakistan, Afghan border area:...

October 15, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.