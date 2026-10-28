Russian nuclear-powered submarine launches Bulava missile from Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, Oct. 28– Russia’s nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov launched a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sea of Okhotsk toward the Chizha test range in the Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

The launch was carried out by the submarine’s Pacific Fleet crew as part of scheduled combat training, the ministry said in a statement. The missile was launched from a submerged position in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Monitoring data showed that its warheads had reached the designated area of the test range at the scheduled time, according to the ministry.

The Generalissimus Suvorov is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine equipped with modern missile and torpedo systems, as well as navigation, radio engineering and hydroacoustic equipment, the ministry said.

The Russian navy commissioned the submarine in December 2022. It carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to Russian media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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