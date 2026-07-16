Burkina Faso’s security forces kill dozens of militants in early July operations

OUAGADOUGOU, July 16 — Burkina Faso’s security forces have killed dozens of militants, destroyed several bases, and seized military equipment during operations conducted across the country in the first two weeks of July, the state-run Burkina Information Agency (AIB) reported Wednesday.

According to AIB, ground forces, backed by air support, carried out a series of operations in multiple regions, including Yaadga, Koulse, and the eastern part of the country, targeting what authorities described as terrorist groups.

Among the reported operations, special forces ambushed militants near Diabatou on Monday, while another offensive on July 11 dismantled several militant bases in Yense and recovered a large quantity of equipment.

The 18th Rapid Intervention Battalion also conducted clearing operations on July 8 to eliminate militant hideouts in its area of responsibility.

Between July 5 and 9, the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit carried out operations around Seguenega and Pibaore, reportedly killing dozens of militants and seizing weapons and other military equipment.

AIB also said security forces repelled coordinated attacks launched by militants on July 4 against military positions in Gorgadji, Thiou, and Diin, with air support helping drive back the attackers.

Military equipment was recovered and several suspects were captured during follow-up operations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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