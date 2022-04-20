Trending Now
epa06387443 Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission speaks during a media conference after the summit with African leaders from the underfunded G5 Sahel anti-terror coalition in La Celle Saint Cloud, near Paris, France, 13 December 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Africa

AU calls for dialogue, peaceful solution to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

April 20, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, April 20 — The African Union (AU) on Tuesday called for dialogue and a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat made the appeal during a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“I stressed the need to respect international law and urged for dialogue for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Mahamat tweeted.

According to the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia, Lavrov briefed Mahamat on the reasons and goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Formally established in July 2002, the 55-member pan-African bloc is headquartered in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. (Xinhua)

