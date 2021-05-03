Official opposition of S. Africa says to hold virtual rally ahead of local elections

CAPE TOWN, May 3 – The official opposition of South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA), said on Monday that it will hold a virtual rally, the first one ever in the country, on May 22, in the run-up to local government elections.

Thousands of DA supporters “from the length and breadth will get together virtually and pledge their support for the DA’s vision of change for South Africa,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a video announcement on the party’s social media platforms.

Steenhuisen, in what the party called “a special announcement,” said the DA calls for the change for every South African, regardless of one’s color, language, religious belief, and it wants to bring changes to the aspects of unity, rule of law, economy and state capability.

He invited others to join the “Time for Change” rally, which will be live-streamed on the party’s social media platforms, urging those who don’t accept the status quo to sign the pledge of the DA on a dedicated website.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in April that balloting will take place on Oct. 27 for voters to elect leadership at metropolitan, district, and local levels.

The DA, the second-largest political party in the “Rainbow Nation,” governs Western Cape Province and 27 municipalities, including the country’s legislative capital, Cape Town.

– Xinhua