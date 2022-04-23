Chinese Language Day observed in Namibia

WINDHOEK, April 23 — Chinese culture and language are contributing to global cultural diversity, said Pro-Vice-Chancellor Ellen Namhila of the University of Namibia (UNAM) Friday as the institution celebrated International Chinese Language Day in Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

Speaking at the event which included activities such as the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese language proficiency and singing competitions, and Chinese quizzes, Namhila said the event was an eye-opener for many Namibians and a great platform, especially for students aspiring to learn the Chinese language and culture.

“I am honored to have been part of this occasion and I am impressed with students’ proficiency in the Chinese culture and language they exhibited during their performances,” she said while commending the lecturers at the Confucius Institute at the UNAM for their hard work.

As part of the festivities, students participated in the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese language proficiency competition which provided a platform for learners to showcase their Chinese language skills, share their learning experiences, examine their learning outcomes, and build a bridge to promote friendship. Those who excelled at the event won tokens of appreciation including TVs, cameras, smartwatches, and cellphones.

“Since its inception in 2002, the competition has become a popular international event among Chinese language learners worldwide, and students from local schools and UNAM will be invited to the various competitions,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, Charge d’ Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia Yang Jun commended the Namibian students’ performances, while he admired their talent in grasping the Chinese language and culture.

“I hope this platform can increase the cultural exchange between our two countries and contribute to further development of friendly ties,” he added.

Members of the Chinese medical team in Namibia also performed some methods of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the event, where an exhibition of Chinese calligraphy and paintings was also held and Chinese cuisines were made available for free.

The UN Chinese Language Day is observed on April 20 every year since 2010, in celebrating the language’s contribution to the world while encouraging more people to learn it. (Xinhua)