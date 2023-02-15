Best performers per region enter medicine programme

Annually, the School of Medicine experiences a high demand for admission with 1 500 to 1 800 applications being received annually for only 70 available places. Admittance into the highly competitive Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme is determined through a combination of regional representation and performance, with top performers in each Region of Namibia being given priority.

1. Selection criteria

To be admitted into the MBChB programme offered by the School of Medicine, a candidate must have obtained a minimum of 35 points in five specific subjects and grades on the UNAM evaluation scale. Due to competitiveness and limited space, meeting the minimum admission criteria does not necessarily result in admission. Also, due to fierce competition, only candidates who have applied for the Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery programme as first-choice are considered for selection.

The annual intake of 70 students into the MBChB programme is limited by the amount of space in hospitals for trainees. This number is determined and set by the Health Professions Council of Namibia (HPCNA) to ensure quality training. The 70 places are shared between Namibian NSSCAS holders, international students, holders of a Bachelor of Science degree, and marginalized students.

Each of the 14 Regions in Namibia is allocated a quota based on the regional population, based on the most recent national census data. Regional quota is calculated as follows: (regional population/country population) x approved places for grade 12s (excluding international, BSc or marginalised students) = quota per region. Therefore, mathematically, regions with high populations receive higher quota allocations.

In each region, the top qualifying performers are academically ranked and selected. When a regional quota cannot be filled with qualifying applicants, the unfilled places are returned to the pool and filled by the next best national candidates.

2. 2023 admissions

For the 2023 academic year, 1 428 applications were received for the Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme. Based on the regional population, with 59% of the 70 admitted students come from the regions of Kavango East, Khomas, Omusati and Oshikoto, with 20%, 13%, 13% and 13% respectively.

The remaining Regions have lower representation, with Ohangwena, Oshana, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Kavango West, Zambezi, Kunene, Hardap, Karas and Omaheke making up 41% of admitted students with admission percentages ranging from 6% to 1%.

The information provided by applicants on the application form revealed that 41 (58.6%) of the 70 successful applicants are of the Oshiwambo ethnicity. It should be noted that this information is self-declared by each applicant and not verified by the University.

In addition, there are 6 international students enrolled on the 2023 first-year intake, 1 student from the marginalised category, and 3 holders of a Bachelor of Science degree.

3. 400 Medical Doctors produced to date

In response to a long-standing shortage of doctors, Namibia created the School of Medicine in 2010. This Namibian success story has graduated 400 Medical Doctors and 4 Specialist Anaesthetists to date.

The School of Medicine is located at the Hage Geingob Campus in Windhoek and offers both an undergraduate degree in Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery, and a postgraduate Master of Medicine degree in Anaesthesiology, Critical Care & Pain Management.

It is part of the Faculty of Health Sciences & Veterinary Medicine, which also includes the School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Dentistry, School of Nursing & Public Health, School of Pharmacy, and the School of Veterinary Medicine.