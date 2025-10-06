Namibia to draft bill to advance space science agenda

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6 — Namibia has decided to advance its space science and technology agenda to craft a Space Science and Technology Bill, a government official said Monday.

The progress was announced by Lisho Mundia, deputy executive director for higher education, training, research and innovation in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, at the official opening of World Space Week in Namibia’s capital, Windhoek.

“I am happy to report that we have started putting together an inter-agency committee which will spearhead the crafting of the bill process,” he said.

Mundia said in terms of infrastructure, Namibia has taken a step in establishing the Satellite Ground Data Receiving Stations (SGDRS).

“Phase 1 of the bilateral SGDRS through the Namibia-China relationship is complete, and we have initiated the process of Phase 2.

Whereas, the ministry has deemed it fit to invest in the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s space degree programs by funding a NanoSat Ground Data Receiving Station and equipping its laboratory, which is near completion,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said Namibia is spearheading the promotion of the “constellation satellite development” among African nations, which will require private sector collaboration with co-funding from governments and national space agencies. (Xinhua)

