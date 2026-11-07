Trending Now
Home accident 2 skydivers killed in midair collision in Southern California
2 skydivers killed in midair collision in Southern California
accidentAmericaCurrent AffairsInternationaltragedyUncategorized

2 skydivers killed in midair collision in Southern California

November 7, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7 — Two skydivers died Friday after reportedly colliding in midair in Riverside County, California, according to local officials and news reports.

The incident was reported at 11:49 a.m. local time (1949 GMT) in the city of Lake Elsinore, located approximately 110 km southeast of Los Angeles.

“Both patients suffered major injuries and were transported by ground ambulance for further care. No other injuries were reported,” said the Riverside County Fire Department in a post on X.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and they were later pronounced dead, KTLA 5 TV station reported, citing sheriff’s Lt. Deirdre Vickers.

Witnesses at the scene told local media that the skydivers had collided approximately 15 meters above the ground. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, according to the report. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China adopts multiple measures to boost support for...

April 25, 2025

Zimbabwean electoral body invites political parties to witness...

June 30, 2018

Zambian experts happy with increase in entities advancing...

January 24, 2020

Oshakati’s New Look: Mayor Unveils Vibrant Town Logo

September 4, 2023

Ebola outbreak rebounds in DR Congo as cross-border...

October 22, 2026

German COVID-19 cases rise to almost 164,000

May 5, 2020

Naomi Campbell, a British top model became a...

May 19, 2021

China kicks off 43rd Antarctic scientific expedition

November 7, 2026

Taliban attempt to overrun district in N. Afghanistan...

April 20, 2018

South Africans voice optimism over China’s zero-tariff policy

April 18, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.