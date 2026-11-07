2 skydivers killed in midair collision in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7 — Two skydivers died Friday after reportedly colliding in midair in Riverside County, California, according to local officials and news reports.

The incident was reported at 11:49 a.m. local time (1949 GMT) in the city of Lake Elsinore, located approximately 110 km southeast of Los Angeles.

“Both patients suffered major injuries and were transported by ground ambulance for further care. No other injuries were reported,” said the Riverside County Fire Department in a post on X.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and they were later pronounced dead, KTLA 5 TV station reported, citing sheriff’s Lt. Deirdre Vickers.

Witnesses at the scene told local media that the skydivers had collided approximately 15 meters above the ground. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, according to the report. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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