China issues labor guidance for platform firms to protect workers’ rights

BEIJING, Feb. 9 — China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, together with six other government departments, has issued administrative labor guidance to 16 major platform and logistics companies to safeguard the rights and interests of workers in new forms of employment.

The move has targeted some of the country’s major players in the e-commerce, food delivery, ride-hailing and logistics sectors, including Meituan, Didi Chuxing and YTO Express.

Authorities have urged these companies to meet their responsibilities in full as employers, continuously improve their labor management practices, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers in new forms of employment.

To stabilize and expand employment further, the Chinese government has pledged to do more to protect the rights and interests of people engaged in flexible and new forms of employment. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

