Thailand secures safe Hormuz Strait passage for vessels

BANGKOK, March 28 — Thailand has successfully secured safe passage for its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic coordination with regional partners, helping ease concerns over potential energy supply disruptions amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the government’s public relations department.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Thailand has engaged in direct diplomatic communication to clarify that Thai vessels are not involved in the conflict since the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree came under attack on March 11 while sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving three crew members unaccounted for.

The MFA also requested safe navigation through the strategic waterway, while Iranian authorities subsequently acknowledged the request and asked for details of the vessels transiting the area.

The government is accelerating efforts to strengthen energy security amid mounting pressure from the ongoing global energy crisis, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a press conference on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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