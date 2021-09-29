UN envoy calls for justice, accountability for 2009 massacre in Guinea

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 29 — The UN envoy on sexual violence in conflict on Tuesday called on Guinea’s military leadership to honor its commitment to justice, including in relation to a 2009 massacre.

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the brutal massacre in Conakry, Guinea, in which at least 156 people were killed or disappeared and at least 109 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence, said Pramila Patten, the UN secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

Patten expressed deep regret that, despite some progress, trials are yet to begin 12 years after the atrocities.

“The needs of victims of sexual violence and other grave crimes remain unmet. Survivors continue to demand justice and redress, while they suffer from physical and psychological trauma, compounded by stigmatization and rejection by their own families and communities,” she said.

“I call on all relevant actors to place accountability for the Sept. 28, 2009, events at the heart of the transition, to ensure that trials are expedited, perpetrators are held accountable, and victims receive justice, support and reparations.” she said.

It is only by upholding justice and accountability that overall rule of law, unity and social cohesion will be enhanced, and contribute to ensuring that the horrors of the Sept. 28 events are never repeated, she added.

“My Office and the United Nations stand in solidarity with the victims of the Sept. 28, 2009, events and reiterate our commitment to supporting efforts toward justice and accountability,” she said. (Xinhua)