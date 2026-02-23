Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Over 1,000 Japanese protest government’s plan to deploy long-range missiles in Kumamoto
Over 1,000 Japanese protest government’s plan to deploy long-range missiles in Kumamoto
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

Over 1,000 Japanese protest government’s plan to deploy long-range missiles in Kumamoto

February 23, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 23– More than 1,000 Japanese people gathered on Monday in front of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kengun base in Kumamoto Prefecture, protesting the government’s plan to deploy long-range missiles at the facility.

Demonstrators held placards reading “No missiles” and “Don’t turn Kumamoto into a battlefield.” They chanted slogans such as “Military force cannot bring peace,” calling on the government to scrap the deployment plan and provide a full explanation to local residents.

Masahiko Yamashita, a representative of the protest organizers, said the planned missile deployment is unacceptable under Article 9 of Japan’s pacifist Constitution.

According to earlier reports by Japanese media outlets, the Defense Ministry plans to deploy an upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship missile system at the Camp Kengun facility by the end of March. The plan has long drawn criticism within Japan. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ECB clarify the meeting snub of some Governors

August 2, 2023

About 9,000 officials punished for breaking Party rules...

March 27, 2018

Macron rejects Netanyahu’s antisemitism accusation, reaffirms support for...

August 27, 2025

Brazil warns banks against enforcing U.S. Magnitsky sanctions

August 21, 2025

Israel confirms attack on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

December 9, 2025

6 killed, 12 injured after minibus plunges into...

September 12, 2025

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021

Brazil-U.S. ties see feeble thaw despite Lula’s upbeat...

September 25, 2025

Fuel shortage deepens multi-sector crisis gripping Mali

November 1, 2025

China-aided Lao national seismic monitoring network project officially...

November 30, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.