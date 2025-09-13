Trending Now
Business
Business

China opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese entities: commerce ministry

September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 13  — China firmly opposes the latest U.S. move to place multiple Chinese entities on its export control list, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query regarding an announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce that it has added multiple Chinese entities in the semiconductor, biotechnology, aerospace, and commercial and trade logistics sectors to the list.

The United States has overstretched the concept of national security and abused export controls to impose sanctions on Chinese entities, the spokesperson said.

“Under the pretext of safeguarding international order and national security, the United States is in fact engaging in unilateralist and bullying practices, placing its own interests above the development rights of other countries.”

It was stressed that such practices suppress enterprises from China and other countries, disrupt normal business exchanges, severely distort global markets, harm the legitimate rights and interests of companies, and undermine the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The spokesperson noted that China and the United States are scheduled to hold economic and trade talks in Spain from Sept. 14, adding, “Against this backdrop, the U.S. decision to sanction Chinese enterprises raises questions about its true intentions.”

China urges the United States to correct its wrongdoings immediately, and to cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, the spokesperson said, stressing that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. (Xinhua)

