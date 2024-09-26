4 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in India’s Mumbai

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26 – At least four people were killed after heavy rains battered India’s financial capital Mumbai, officials said Thursday. The downpour that started Wednesday afternoon triggered flooding on roads and brought the city to a standstill, prompting authorities to order the closure of schools on Thursday. “A 45-year-old woman drowned in an overflowing drain due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri East. She was removed to Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead,” an official said, adding that another woman from Raigad died after drowning in a waterfall while two people were killed in a lightning strike in Kalyan. Reports said some parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm of rain. The widespread rains led to widespread waterlogging that caused traffic mess, which left hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads. The rains caused complete disruptions of the central railway. However, the train services resumed on Thursday morning. The heavy rains also resulted in diverting 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai Airport Wednesday evening. The airport authorities said that the flights were not given clearance to land due to the harsh weather conditions. (Xinhua)

