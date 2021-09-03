HELSINKI, Sept. 3 — COVID-19 cases are rapidly resurging in multiple countries, while the U.S. politicians keep telling lies and ducking responsibilities to undermine global anti-pandemic cooperation, a Finnish media outlet has reported.

The U.S. intelligence community recently issued a report on the origins tracing of COVID-19, and the White House also released a relevant statement. These documents, showing no respect for science and facts, are ironclad evidence of politicizing the issue of COVID-19 origins tracing, Helsinki Times said in an article on Tuesday.

The investigation report by U.S. intelligence departments found no evidence they wanted, but it does not mean that the U.S. politicians would stop their political manipulation, it said.

The distorted acts, according to the article, once again proved that the true intention of the White House is to politicize the COVID-19 origins tracing.

The politicization of origins tracing of COVID-19 has no way out, and spreading political viruses would bring only huge consequences, said the news report. (Xinhua)