Trending Now
Home World There’s no way out for politicizing origins tracing of COVID-19: Finnish newspaper
There’s no way out for politicizing origins tracing of COVID-19: Finnish newspaper
World

There’s no way out for politicizing origins tracing of COVID-19: Finnish newspaper

written by Paulina Meke September 3, 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 3 — COVID-19 cases are rapidly resurging in multiple countries, while the U.S. politicians keep telling lies and ducking responsibilities to undermine global anti-pandemic cooperation, a Finnish media outlet has reported.
The U.S. intelligence community recently issued a report on the origins tracing of COVID-19, and the White House also released a relevant statement. These documents, showing no respect for science and facts, are ironclad evidence of politicizing the issue of COVID-19 origins tracing, Helsinki Times said in an article on Tuesday.
The investigation report by U.S. intelligence departments found no evidence they wanted, but it does not mean that the U.S. politicians would stop their political manipulation, it said.
The distorted acts, according to the article, once again proved that the true intention of the White House is to politicize the COVID-19 origins tracing.
The politicization of origins tracing of COVID-19 has no way out, and spreading political viruses would bring only huge consequences, said the news report. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese Americans make donations to flood-hit central China

August 1, 2021

54 years on, ASEAN succeeds in ensuring peace,...

August 8, 2021

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021

New Zealand online investing platforms transform attitudes to...

August 5, 2021

Cambodia receives another batch of China-aided Sinopharm COVID-19...

August 1, 2021

Terror attack warning at Afghanistan airport

August 26, 2021

China Development Bank ups loan support for small,...

August 22, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

“Long COVID” patients in U.S. wait months for...

August 27, 2021