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Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: media
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Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: media

July 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, July 22– U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a landmark agreement with Saudi Arabia on developing a civilian nuclear program for the Gulf country, with the door potentially open for uranium enrichment on its soil, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The 30-year deal worth tens of billions of U.S. dollars is expected to exclude foreign competitors to American companies from implementing the project contracts, the reports cited U.S. administration officials as saying.

Meanwhile, a key provision of the agreement allows a joint study by the two sides to determine the need for uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, while making American companies the builders of the intended facility.

The deal came at a time when the United States is still at war with Iran largely for concerns over the latter’s nuclear program, and is expected to be submitted for U.S. Congressional review soon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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