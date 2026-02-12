Trending Now
Senior military official stresses political guidance, combat readiness in pre-festival troop visit
Senior military official stresses political guidance, combat readiness in pre-festival troop visit

February 12, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 12– Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has called for strengthening political guidance and enhancing combat readiness during his visit to troops ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

Visiting troops in the capital city of Beijing on Wednesday, Zhang, on behalf of CMC Chairman Xi Jinping and the CMC, extended festive greetings to officers and soldiers.

Zhang urged efforts to strengthen political loyalty in all aspects and throughout the entire process of military development, enforce the system of the CMC chairman assuming overall responsibility, and strive to achieve the centenary goals of the People’s Liberation Army.

Zhang visited grassroots units, training grounds, dining halls, and cultural activity centers to inspect combat readiness, training conditions and living facilities, and had cordial conversations with officers and soldiers.

He urged troops to maintain combat readiness while ensuring a well-arranged festive cultural life. Zhang stressed deepening political rectification to consolidate the ideological and political foundation of loyalty to the Party and dedication to the strengthening of the military.

He called for enhancing military training and combat preparedness, solidifying mastery of fundamental combat skills, and making good use of weaponry and equipment.

He also highlighted the need to fully leverage the role of Party organizations, uphold integrity at the grassroots level, and maintain a high degree of concentration, unity, security and stability of the military. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

