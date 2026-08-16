Poland to send emergency aircraft to Budapest after coach crash

WARSAW, Aug. 16 — Poland will send an emergency aircraft to Budapest after a coach carrying Polish nationals crashed, killing 12 people and leaving at least 10 others seriously injured, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday.

“I have decided to send a Polish government aircraft to Hungary carrying representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and medical services,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

“All those affected will receive the necessary medical and consular assistance,” he added. The bus, carrying 57 passengers and two drivers, overturned and came to rest in a ditch on Hungary’s M3 motorway early Sunday near the eastern town of Mezokeresztes.

The vehicle had been traveling toward Nyiregyhaza in northeastern Hungary when the crash occurred.

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