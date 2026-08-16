Belgium wildfire burns about 3,000 hectares as several hotspots remain active

BRUSSELS, Aug. 16 — A wildfire in Belgium’s High Fens area had burned about 3,000 hectares by Sunday morning, making it the largest on record in the country, with several hotspots still active, local media reported.

Liege Governor Herve Jamar said around 600 evacuated residents were still unable to return home. No homes had been affected overnight, though the fire remained close to residential areas and heavy smoke persisted.

The fire, which covered about 60 hectares when it broke out Friday, expanded rapidly over the weekend. Jamar said more than 250 emergency personnel worked through the night.

Media reports said firefighters from more than 15 emergency zones across Belgium were involved, alongside teams from Germany and Luxembourg, as well as Belgian Civil Protection, federal police and military personnel.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Sunday thanked emergency teams from across the country for their efforts and European partners for their assistance, while expressing support for those affected by the wildfire.

The Walloon risk coordination center CORTEX said two Belgian federal police helicopters and two Dutch Chinook helicopters, each using a Bambi Bucket capable of carrying about 7,600 liters of water, were supporting firefighting operations Sunday morning.

Swedish firefighting aircraft remained on standby under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Firefighters were focusing on a roughly one-kilometer-wide front near the German border, where the terrain was difficult for ground vehicles to access.

Across the border, the situation in the German town of Monschau had improved by Sunday morning after residents were earlier told to prepare for a possible evacuation, local media reported.

Speaking after the crisis meeting Sunday morning, David Dehenauw, head of the weather forecasting service at Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute, said the fire was advancing eastward and could spread against the wind because it was also spreading along the ground.

Winds were expected to strengthen Sunday afternoon. Only 1 to 2 mm of rain was forecast for Monday morning, with more rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday, though it remained unclear whether the rainfall would be enough to help contain the fire.

Dehenauw also said the estimate of about 3,000 hectares could be refined later in the day once helicopters and drones were able to survey the area.

Smoke from the blaze had spread as far as about 80 km from the fire zone, reaching parts of the Belgian provinces of Namur and Luxembourg.

Local authorities in those areas advised residents to keep doors and windows closed, switch off ventilation systems and limit outdoor activity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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