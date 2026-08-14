Health officials urge strong investment to end preventable maternal deaths in Africa

KIGALI, Aug. 14 — Health officials and partners have called for stronger investment in women’s and girls’ health, improved quality of care, and stronger partnerships to accelerate the reduction of preventable maternal deaths and address challenges affecting reproductive health in Africa.

The call was made during the 12th Annual Scientific Conference of the Rwanda Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, held under the theme “Healthy Girls, Healthy Women: The Foundation of a Thriving Nation.”

The conference, which runs through Friday, gathered health professionals, researchers, academics, residents, nurses, midwives, and partners from Africa and beyond.

Speaking at the forum, United Nations Population Fund Country Representative in Rwanda Olugbemiga Adelakin said the health, rights, and empowerment of women and girls should be treated as foundations for human capital, economic transformation, and sustainable development.

He called for strong and more resilient health systems capable of providing quality sexual and reproductive health services to every woman and girl, while highlighting the need to accelerate the reduction of preventable maternal deaths through improved quality of care.

Jean Marie Vianney Ndayizigiye, permanent secretary in the Rwandan Ministry of Health, emphasized that investment in women’s healthcare is an investment in the country’s future.

“Through the 4×4 reform (quadruple the current workforce in 4 years) led by our ministry and supported by development partners, we are doing a lot to increase the skills and capacity of our health workers. We have been able to increase the enrollment of obstetrics and gynecology residents from 25 to more than 160,” Ndayizigiye said.

Nirite, a member of the 26th Chinese medical team in Rwanda, presented on the diagnosis, treatment, and home-based healthcare of common gynecological conditions from the perspective of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The presentation highlighted several TCM approaches to menstrual pain and related gynecological conditions, including herbal medicines, acupuncture, and moxibustion. For conditions described in the presentation as involving cold-related abdominal pain and blood stasis, Nirite discussed approaches including Shaofu Zhuyu Capsules, warm-needle acupuncture, and moxibustion.

From adolescent menstrual regulation and reproductive-age fertility support to perimenopausal health management, TCM addresses gynecological conditions not as isolated symptoms, but as reflections of overall bodily balance, integrating herbal medicine, acupuncture, moxibustion, dietary therapy and lifestyle guidance into cohesive, personalized care plans, Nirite said.

The conference also featured practical training in obstetric ultrasound, contraceptive counseling, long-acting reversible contraceptives, uterine evacuation techniques, pain management, and post-abortion care.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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