Protesters rally outside UN headquarters, demand end to violence in Gaza

NEWYORK, Sept.24 — A large crowd of protesters rallied near the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Tuesday, voicing support for Palestine and demanding an immediate end to what they described as Israel’s genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration coincided with the opening of the general debate at the 80th UN General Assembly, amplifying calls for global accountability.

Five more European countries, including France, announced their recognition of the State of Palestine during a high-level session of the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Monday. Ahead of the UN high-level gathering, Britain and Portugal, along with Australia and Canada, recognized Palestine on Sunday.

Some protesters called for these countries to take real action, saying that recognition without action to stop the genocide means nothing.

“I would say that recognizing Palestinian state right now without actually taking real action to stop the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people is just symbolic. It’s hypocritical. It means nothing,” said Ann, a protester.

Protesters also condemned the United States for its continued support of Israel’s military operations.

“I’m just here to help show the world that the world stands with Palestine and we don’t stand for genocide. We still send drone strikes [committing] murders and killings and so basically everything that Israel is doing, the United States also is doing in the past and currently,” said Justin, another protester. (CCTV)

