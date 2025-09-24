Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Protesters rally outside UN headquarters, demand end to violence in Gaza
Protesters rally outside UN headquarters, demand end to violence in Gaza
AfricaHuman RightsInternational

Protesters rally outside UN headquarters, demand end to violence in Gaza

September 24, 2025

NEWYORK, Sept.24 — A large crowd of protesters rallied near the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Tuesday, voicing support for Palestine and demanding an immediate end to what they described as Israel’s genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration coincided with the opening of the general debate at the 80th UN General Assembly, amplifying calls for global accountability.

Five more European countries, including France, announced their recognition of the State of Palestine during a high-level session of the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Monday. Ahead of the UN high-level gathering, Britain and Portugal, along with Australia and Canada, recognized Palestine on Sunday.

Some protesters called for these countries to take real action, saying that recognition without action to stop the genocide means nothing.

“I would say that recognizing Palestinian state right now without actually taking real action to stop the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people is just symbolic. It’s hypocritical. It means nothing,” said Ann, a protester.

Protesters also condemned the United States for its continued support of Israel’s military operations.

“I’m just here to help show the world that the world stands with Palestine and we don’t stand for genocide. We still send drone strikes [committing] murders and killings and so basically everything that Israel is doing, the United States also is doing in the past and currently,” said Justin, another protester. (CCTV)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN confirms famine in Gaza, warns of catastrophic...

August 22, 2025

(Special for CAFS) Kenyan president vows to remain...

June 2, 2021

Al-Shabab senior leader surrenders to Somali government

March 31, 2019

South African police arrest 18 suspects for inciting...

August 30, 2021

Public skepticism about U.S. rises in Taiwan

August 19, 2025

Uganda beefs up security in capital, major towns...

November 19, 2020

Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, monthly...

August 12, 2021

7 dead in west India road mishap

September 14, 2025

Villagers uneasy amid frequent elephant invasion in central...

August 17, 2017

Fire in residential building kills 5 in India

July 23, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.