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Israel strikes Gaza City to aid militia working with Israeli army
Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy on the outskirts of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug, 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
International

Israel strikes Gaza City to aid militia working with Israeli army

September 1, 2026

JERUSALEM, Sept. 1– Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza City on Tuesday to assist a militia operating in coordination with Israel’s military, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported.

Medics in Gaza reported that at least two people were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday – one was killed in the al-Katiba area, west of Gaza City, and another girl was killed in Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli military did not comment on the reason for the attack but confirmed it had struck “several targets” in Gaza to “remove threats to the security forces.” It said no Israeli soldiers were injured.

According to Kan, a militia operating in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces entered Gaza City on motorcycles and tried to abduct a senior Hamas commander before coming under heavy fire.

The Israeli air force then struck targets in the area to enable the militia members to withdraw, the broadcaster said. The report did not identify the militia or the Hamas commander.

Israel has openly backed armed Palestinian groups opposed to Hamas in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledging in 2025 that Israel was arming clans fighting Hamas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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